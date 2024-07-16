Sonja S. Koltes, 83, Fulda, Germany

September 28, 1940 - April 20, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2024, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Sonja Sofia Koltes, who passed away unexpectedly at age 83, at her home in Fulda, Germany. Inurnment will be held at the Holy Cross Cemetery in Marty, MN, alongside her husband, John and son, Jörg. A visitation for Sonja will be held in the St. Boniface Church Narthex one hour prior to services.

Sonja was born September 28, 1940, daughter to Erich and Elisabeth (Goller) Giebson. Born at the height of World War Il, she grew up in the city of Fulda, Germany with her older sister Hannelore and younger brother Hans-Jürgen. After the war, she experienced the occupation of allied forces. From 1946 - 1957, Sonja attended elementary and high school. In 1957, she went on to become a dental assistant while acquiring post-secondary education and in 1959, she started at her first dental office. During the 1950's and 1960's Sonja experienced and enjoyed the economic prosperity, music and fashion the times brought with them. In 1965, she left her role as a dental assistant to pursue a career as an administrative assistant for the health department of the county of Fulda. Sonja assisted with youth dental examinations, as well as youth eye and hearing examinations. In the late 1960's she met John William Koltes, a Sergeant in the US Army and married in 1971. Sonja brought two sons into the marriage, Siegfried (Sigi) and Michael Giebson. Shortly after their marriage, sons Jörg and Frank were born. In 1976, Sonja furthered her career to become a social medical assistant for the health department. She pursued helping elderly people, as well as people with special needs with any government funded assistance. She retired in 2001 after many fulfilling years of the work she enjoyed. Sonja, John, Jörg and Frank enjoyed many trips to the United States throughout the duration of the 1980's and 1990's, as well as traveling throughout Europe. John and Sonja enjoyed their life at their home in Fulda, Germany since the mid-1970's. John passed away at their home on March 22, 2011. Sonja followed her husband on April 20, 2024, after many decades and great memories they built together throughout that time. She is joining her husband, John, and son Jörg so that they may be laid to rest together.

Sonja is survived by her sons, Michael Giebson and Frank (Maren) Koltes; granddaughter, Chloe Koltes; sister, Hannelore Knappe and brother, Hans-Jürgen Giebson. She is proceeded in death by her parents, Erich and Elisabeth Giebson; husband, John Koltes; sons, Siegfried (Sigi) Giebson and Jörg Koltes; as well as many aunts, uncles and beloved relatives on her husband’s side.