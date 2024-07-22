John C. Hardie, 90, Cold Spring

December 4, 1933 - July 21, 2024

A Funeral Service will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2024, at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond, MN for John C. Hardie, age 90, of Cold Spring, who died Sunday at Assumption Senior Care. The visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Inurnment will be in the St. Boniface Cemetery at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2024.

John was born on December 4, 1933, in St. Paul, MN to Raymond and Madalynn (Olson) Hardie. John served in the US Navy Reserves in high school and then on the Radar Ship out of Norfolk, VA. He was on active duty from 1952-1956 with his twin brother, Jim, where they saw the world together. After the Navy he was an industrial worker for St. John’s Hospital in St. Paul for many years in the custodial maintenance department. John went on to work as a Camp Ranger for the Boy Scouts of America in the Bluewater Council at Silver Trails Camp until his retirement in 1996. John married Kathleen Decker on June 21, 1996, and they moved to Cold Spring, MN.

John was always willing to share camp stories and loved leading Scouts in a song! John enjoyed his Wednesday morning coffee at the camp with adults who volunteered to keep the camp in shape. He is well known for making trails for squirrels. John always looked to how he could make the camp experience more enjoyable for scouts and families.

He is survived by his wife, Kathleen; son, Mike (Susan) Hardie; daughter, Carla (Steven) Petrossi; grandchildren, Jordan, Austin, and Logan Tuttle and Alaina, Sean, and Miranda Hardie; many nieces, nephews and special cousin, Valarie Anderson.