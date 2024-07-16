Eileen H. Blasius, 82, Cold Spring

August 12, 1941 - July 14, 2024

A Memorial Service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 17, 2024 at the Wenner Funeral Home, Richmond for Eileen A. Blasius, Age 82 who died on Sunday, July 14, 2024, at Benedict Assumption Home, Cold Spring. Inurnment will be in the Sts. Peter & Paul Parish Cemetery.

Relatives and Friends may gather one hour prior to the services.

Eileen was born on August 12, 1941, in Richmond, MN to John and Helen (Ressemann) Vogt. She married John Blasius on June 4, 1966, in Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Richmond, MN. Eileen worked at the Assumption Home for many years. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, knitting, and visiting with friends and neighbors. Eileen was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Parish and the Christian Women.

She is survived by her daughter, Lisa (Bruce) Nichols; granddaughters, Amanda (Jordan) Bardal, Emily Nichols; brothers, Ralph (Rita) Vogt, and Roger (Markell) Vogt.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, John; siblings, Melvin, LeRoy, Donald “Toby”, and Alma Buermann.