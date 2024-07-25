Joseph H. Froehle, 85, Cold Spring

March 19, 1939 - July 24, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, at St. James Catholic Church, Jacobs Prairie, MN for Joseph H. Froehle, age 85, who died peacefully Wednesday at his home. The burial will be in the parish cemetery.

The visitation will be from 4:00 p.m.–7:00 p.m. Monday July 29, 2024, at the Wenner Funeral Home, Cold Spring, MN. Visitation will continue on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Joe was born on March 19, 1939, in Cold Spring, MN to Raymond and Anna (Schmitt) Froehle. Joe graduated from St. Boniface High School, worked a stint on the railroad, and served in the US Army until honorably discharged.

He married Marian Fuechtmann on October 12, 1968, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Melrose. Joe and Marian brought five children into this world and ran the Froehle home farm.

Joe is survived by his children, Sandy Froehle (Jody Dumonceaux), Ray Froehle, Eddie (Julie) Froehle, Jolene (Kurt) Braegelmann; grandchildren, Isabel (William) McNally, Emma Braegelmann, Jenna Braegelmann; siblings, Herman Froehle and Diane Schefers.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marian; son Randy; siblings, Frank, Nick, Daniel, Anna Mae Schwieters, Delores, and Andrew.