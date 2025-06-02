Marilyn J. Myers Ellis, 85, St. Cloud

December 28, 1939 - May 27, 2025

Marilyn Jean Myers Ellis, 85, most recently of St. Cloud, MN passed away peacefully on May 27, 2025 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Marilyn was born on December 28, 1939 to Carl and Ruth (Paulson) Knutson in Yucatan, Minnesota. She grew up on their family farm in a beautiful area of southwestern Minnesota with her six siblings. After graduating from Rushford High School in 1957, she worked as a medical stenographer in Rochester, Minnesota. As fate would have it, Marilyn worked with the woman who introduced her to her future husband Gordon Myers, and that woman happened to be Gordon’s sister, Ann. Marilyn and Gordon married in 1961 and were blessed with three children.

Marilyn was a devoted wife, mother, and a true friend to all. She and Gordon farmed in Lake City and Pine City before settling in Hinckley. She became well-known for her skill in baking all things tasty. She hosted many Ladies Aid luncheons and served for many years on the Ogema Town Board. Visitors to the farm were always impressed by her beautiful flowers planted everywhere, and were often greeted by fresh chocolate chip cookies, a tasty brownie, or a cup of coffee. Marilyn loved a spirited game of Scrabble or cards, dancing to polka music, and going for long walks. She loved to collect figurines and displayed a beautiful Christmas village that seemed to grow each passing year.

After Gordon passed away in 1998, Marilyn became active at the Hinckley Elementary School as a foster grandparent, which turned into a full time job as a teacher’s aide. She especially enjoyed reading with students and watching them grow as they moved to junior high. In 2005, Marilyn met Larry Ellis in Medina, MN at a four day polka dance as they both loved music and dancing. They were married in 2012 and lived in Potosi, Wisconsin. Marilyn and Larry enjoyed time with family and friends, traveling around the country in their RV, spending winters in Florida, and dancing whenever they had the chance. Within the last year, they moved to St. Cloud to be closer to family.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her first husband Gordon Myers, siblings Robert, Orrin, Arlene, and Allen, and her daughter-in-law April Myers.

She is survived by her husband Larry Ellis of St. Cloud, MN, her children Scott Myers (Blair Schrader) of St. Cloud, MN, Dewain (Cindy) Myers of Gillette, WY, and Ruthie (Mike) Myers-Schleif of Sauk Rapids, stepson Jeff (Michelle) Gerow-Ellis of Willmar, MN, stepdaughter Cheryl Thurm of Platteville, WI, her brother Dennis Knutson, sister Yvonne Kinneberg, nine grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends, all of whom were blessed to have known her.

A celebration of life for Marilyn will take place at First Lutheran Church in Hinckley, MN on Monday, June 2, 2025 at 11:00 AM. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Marilyn asked that family and friends wear bright colors in remembrance of her love for flowers. Burial will take place at the Lutheran Memorial Cemetery in Hinckley following the service, with a luncheon afterwards at the church.

Marilyn loved her family and friends and will be deeply missed. Our thanks to those who provided care and support in her last few weeks.