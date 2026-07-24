November 22, 1932 - July 21, 2026

Via Miller-Carlin Funeral Home Via Miller-Carlin Funeral Home

Lorraine Jane (Grams) Lentz, age 93, passed away peacefully on July 21, 2026, at Good Shepherd Community in Sauk Rapids, Minnesota.

Services celebrating Lorraine Lentz’s life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in St. Cloud. Visitation will begin prior to the service at 9:00 AM on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in St. Cloud. Burial will follow the service at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Sauk Rapids.

Lorraine was born on November 22, 1932, to Harvey and Elvira (Hillman) Grams. On March 28, 1954, she married Frederick “Fritz” Lentz in Fairfax, Minnesota. Together, they built a loving home and family, living in Gibbon until 1966 and in Glencoe from 1966 to 1999 before retiring to Two Rivers Lake in rural Avon in 1999.

Lorraine had several different jobs in her lifetime. Two of her favorites were as a waitress at Lenz’s Café in Fairfax and later, as a Certified Nursing Assistant in Glencoe at Glenhaven and the Glencoe Area Health Center in Long Term Care. She started as a CNA in 1974 and retired at age 65. Most of those years were spent on the overnight shift.

Lorraine was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved cooking, baking, gardening, family gatherings, traveling with Fritz and later cruising with her children, along with the occasional casino bus trip. She was accomplished at crocheting, needlepoint, and quilting and provided many of these projects as gifts to family and friends. She was a faithful member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Glencoe and then Holy Cross Lutheran Church in St. Cloud.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Frederick “Fritz” Lentz, in 2011, and her children, Julie Lentz in 1964 and Jay Lentz in 1969; her parents, Harvey and Elvira Grams; her brother Maynard Grams in 2020 and sister LaVonne Boyum in 2021.

Lorraine is survived by her loving children, Jon (Lori) Lentz of St. Cloud and Jodi Lentz (Chris Fandel) of Sartell; her cherished grandchildren, Matthew and Meghan Lentz; her sisters Erdine (Stern) Albrecht and Joy Friton, both of Fairfax; as well as many other cherished family members and friends.