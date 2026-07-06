August 8, 1953 - May 24, 2026

Via Miller-Carlin Funeral Hom Via Miller-Carlin Funeral Hom

Anne M. Wolke, age 72, of Freeport, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, May 24, 2026. Anne was born on August 8, 1953, in St. Cloud, to Herbert and Pauline (Feldges) Henkemeyer. A funeral service will be held from 4:30 to 5:30 PM on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes Chapel in Albany.

Anne grew up in St. Cloud, and after graduating from Tech High School, she attended St. Cloud State University. She was a full-time member of the National Guard and was stationed at Camp Ripley. She later worked for the United States Postal Service for many years before retiring as Postmaster in Freeport.

Anne married William Wolke on October 2, 1992, in Sauk Rapids. They lived there until moving to Kings Lake in 1999. She was a member of the Sacred Heart Church in Freeport, the American Legion, VFW Auxiliary, Ducks Unlimited, Pheasants Forever, and the Freeport Family Fishing Club.

Anne loved fishing, boating, bird watching, and observing nature. She had many wonderful pets in her lifetime, especially dogs and cats whom she cherished. Her greatest joy in life was her beloved husband, Willie.

Anne will always be remembered as a kind, generous, intelligent, and sociable person with a great sense of humor.

She is survived by friends, relatives, and her special friend, Tom.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Pauline Henkemeyer, and her husband William “Willie” Wolke.

Special thanks to Moments Hospice and Mother of Mercy Campus of Care for the great care they provided to Anne.