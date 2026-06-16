September 10, 1967 - June 14, 2026

Via Miller-Carlin Funeral Home Via Miller-Carlin Funeral Home

The Mass of Christian Burial for Patricia “Patty” Ann Caspers, age 58, of Sartell, will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, June 27, 2026, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in St. Wendel, with Father Virgil Helmin officiating. A visitation will take place from 4:00 – 8:00 PM on Friday, June 26, and one hour prior to the services on Saturday at the church. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Patty passed away at Quiet Oaks Hospice on June 14, 2026.

Patty was born on September 10, 1967, in St. Cloud, to Robert and Rita (Steinhoff) Caspers. She grew up on the family farm in St. Wendel and attended school in Holdingford. After earning her teaching degree, she returned to the community she loved and spent the next 21 years as a kindergarten teacher at Holdingford Elementary School.

She is survived by her siblings, Duane (Ann) Caspers, Apple Valley; Marvin (Elizabeth) Caspers, St. Joseph; Peter Caspers, Brainerd; Kevin Caspers, Bloomington; and Michelle (David) Gulstrand, Shakopee. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews, Katie, Stefan (Nikki), Becca (Mitch), Justin (Kristy), Elaine (Aaron), and Tiffany (Jacob); and great-nieces and nephews, Elliott, Sadie, Madelyn, Isaiah, William, Weston, Noah, Kaia, Crew, and Nash.

Patty is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Rita Caspers.