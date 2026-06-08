August 31, 1945 - June 4, 2026

Via Miller-Carlin Funeral Home Via Miller-Carlin Funeral Home loading...

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Janice L. Paggen, age 80, of Holdingford, will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at Church of All Saints Catholic Church–St. Mary in Holdingford. Burial will take place in the St. Hedwig Parish Cemetery following the Mass.

There will be a visitation from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Monday, June 8, 2026, at Church of All Saints Catholic Church–St. Mary and again from 10:00 AM until the time of the Mass Tuesday morning at the church. Janice passed away on June 4, 2026, at the St. Cloud Hospital. Arrangements are being made with Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Janice was born on August 31, 1945, to Paul and Delores (Ohotto) Kuklok. She was united in marriage to James “Jim” D. Paggen on September 2, 1964, in Opole. Together they built a life centered on faith, family, hard work, and service to their community. For more than 49 years, Janice and Jim shared a loving marriage until his passing in 2013.

Janice was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She took great pride in her family and was a constant source of love, encouragement, and support. Whether helping alongside Jim in their family business, caring for her home, or spending time with those she loved, Janice’s quiet strength and caring nature touched everyone around her.

Her Catholic faith remained an important part of her life, and she was a faithful member of All Saints Catholic Church–St. Mary. Janice enjoyed visiting with family and friends, attending community gatherings, and cherishing the simple moments spent with her loved ones. She especially treasured the time she shared with her children and granddaughters.

Janice will be remembered for her kindness, generosity, strong faith, and unwavering devotion to her family. Her warm smile and gentle spirit will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Janice is survived by her son, Scott Paggen of Holdingford; daughter, Kelly Paggen of Gary, Indiana; granddaughters, Kyra Steele and Kara Paggen; sisters, Helaine Waletski of Royalton, LuAnn (Peter) Gregoire of Fargo, and Johnita (Bob) Dombrovski; along with many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James “Jim” D. Paggen; her parents, Paul and Delores Kuklok; and her brother, Mike Kuklok.