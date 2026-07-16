February 25, 1956 - July 11, 2026

Via Miller-Carlin Funeral Home Via Miller-Carlin Funeral Home

Charles Fritz of St. Cloud passed away at the age of 70 on July 11th 2026, from congestive heart failure. He was a loving husband and father to his wife Carla and his daughter Angela, who were his entire world. Charles loved Golf, sci-fi movies, spending time with his family, and grilling good food. He loved kids and animals, and car rides with the windows down and his music blasting.

Charles was a jokester, playful, and loved to make people laugh. He could strike up a conversation with anyone. He was very intelligent and seemed to have an answer for everything. He was a very kind and generous person with a big heart and would always go the extra mile for family, friends, and neighbors.

Although his heart grew weak, the amount of love he had to give was immense. He left an unforgettable impact on every person’s path he crossed. He will be greatly missed, forever loved, and never forgotten. We know he will be sending us signs that will make us smile, laugh, and reminisce to help us get through the years to come. We love you, Charles.