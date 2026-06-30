February 26, 1969 - June 25, 2026

Via Miller-Carlin Funeral Home Via Miller-Carlin Funeral Home

In Loving Memory of Warren George Edwin "Chip" Teigen, February 26, 1969 – June 25, 2026. It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Chip Teigen, who passed at the age of 57 in his sleep due to complications from hip surgery.

Chip lived life with a love for adventure and the outdoors. He enjoyed riding his motorcycles, taking drives in his cherished Mustang convertible, spending time hunting, and sharing his passion for firearms. Whether on the open road or in the woods, he found peace doing the things he loved most. Chip worked as a Senior Security Coordinator for the City of Minneapolis for almost 20 years. His work family was an important part of his life. Above all, Chip loved his family. He was a proud father and grandfather who cherished the time he spent with his children and grandchildren. His family was the center of his life, and the memories they shared together will be treasured forever.

Chip is survived by his children, Michaela (Phil) Duncan and Collin (Kayla) Teigen; his beloved grandchildren, Kaiden, Harper, Hadleigh, and Laiken Duncan; his loving parents, Joan and Warren Teigen; and his sisters, Jackie (Paul) Bach, Jeanette (Joe Bartels) Teigen, and Kari (Jason) Searcy, and nieces and nephews. He is also survived by many extended family members, dear friends, a work family, and all who were fortunate enough to know him.

While his passing leaves an immeasurable void, his memory will continue to live on in the hearts of those who loved him.

Celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, July 1, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Miller-Carlin Funeral Home in St. Cloud. The family invites all who knew and loved Chip to join them in celebrating and sharing the memories that made him so special. Forever in our hearts, always in our memories.