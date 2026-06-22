October 1, 1939 - June 17, 2026

Miller-Carlin Funeral Home Miller-Carlin Funeral Home

Myrna Murphy Ohmann, age 86, of rural Clearwater, left this world to join the angels on June 17 following a brief illness.

Myrna entered this world on October 1, 1939, born in Freeport, MN, to Stephen J. and Alma (Hemker) Ohmann. A lifelong musician and teacher, she was a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of the College of St. Catherine (now St. Catherine University). She also studied at Northwestern University, Kent State University, Youngstown State University, and St. Cloud State University.

Myrna was a member of the Little Falls Franciscans from 1956-1969. On July 5, 1969, she married Leonard Murphy in Warren, Ohio. They had three children and later divorced. On June 19, 1991, she married Ronald Ohmann in Newport News, VA.

She has been a resident of rural Clearwater, MN, since 1991. Myrna loved her home amongst the beauty of the natural woods; she was so at home in nature.

Myrna will be greeted in heaven by her parents; her children’s father; her sisters and brothers-in-law, Carole and Jack Meredith and Mary Jo and Jerry Crever; nephew Ray Meredith, and many beloved friends. Remaining to grieve are Ron her husband of 35 years; her children: Martin Murphy of Boulder, CO; Maureen Murphy and husband Chris Strouth of Columbia Heights, MN; Brian Murphy of Florence, KY; Julie Jurek and husband Keith Jurek of Delano, MN; Jason Ohmann and wife Paula Palkert of Mound, MN; Anne Vogel and partner Jason Schell of Minneapolis; six grandchildren, Drew and Tad Jurek; Elizabeth and Alex Ohmann; and Theo and Riley Palkert; nieces and nephews and their families: Jackie Crever and husband Nick Flattum, John Crever and wife Sarah and children Jaden and Lauren, Arlene Yusnukis, Marcia Meredith, Charlie Meredith.

A gathering will be held to celebrate Myrna on Monday, June 22 from 4-7 pm, at Miller Carlin Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 23 at 10:30 am at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud, with a one-hour visitation at the church from 9:30-10:30 and lunch immediately after mass.

In honor of Myrna, please find an opportunity to be kind to someone every day.