August 9, 1946 - June 6, 2026

Via Miller-Carlin Funeral Home Via Miller-Carlin Funeral Home

Timothy William Tomporowski, age 79, of St. Cloud, Minnesota, passed away on June 6, 2026. He was born on August 9, 1946, to William and Dorothy (Herbst) Tomporowski.

Tim was surrounded by his loving family at the time of his passing. He is survived by his wife, Becky; his children, Jessica (Brian) Bjorklund and Warren Tomporowski; stepdaughter Kelly (Parker) Schendzielos and Kari Zabinski; his first wife, Kathryn (Lundorff) Tomporowski; grandchildren Grace, Vinnie, Savannah, Connor, Kali, and Walker; and many other dear family members and friends.

Tim was preceded in death by his parents, William and Dorothy Tomporowski, and his sister, Denise Borth.

Tim lived life to the fullest. Known for his infectious laughter and sparkling blue eyes that earned him the nickname “Blinky,” he brought joy to everyone around him. A true mechanical enthusiast, Tim loved anything with an engine. He owned a 1965 Corvette, many fast boats (the faster the better), Harley-Davidsons, and a powerful big-block engine in the late 1960s that no one could beat. His engineering skills also enabled him to build two beautiful homes.

For relaxation, Tim enjoyed fishing, boating, reading, watching movies, listening to music, and indulging in chocolate and ice cream. He proudly served his country and was honorably discharged from the United States Air Force in 1972, the Air National Guard of Nevada, the United States Air Force Reserve on September 24, 1969, and the Air National Guard of Minnesota on June 7, 1971.

Professionally, Tim worked as an Operating Engineer with Local 49 for over 40 years before retiring from Shafer Contracting. He also owned and operated his own Kenworth truck in Nevada for two years.

Special thanks are extended to the caring staff at Quiet Oaks in Luxemburg for the compassionate care Tim received.

A military burial will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls, MN, on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, at noon.

A Celebration of Life will follow at Shooters from 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Tim’s memory to a charity of your choice.

Tim will be remembered for his love of family, his mechanical ingenuity, his adventurous spirit, and the way his laughter lit up any room. He leaves behind a legacy of hard work, joy, and cherished memories that will live on in all who knew him.