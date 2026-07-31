May 11, 1959 - Jul 27, 2026

Via Miller-Carlin Funeral Home Via Miller-Carlin Funeral Home

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Kevin Patrick Barry, 67, of St. Cloud, Minnesota, who passed away on July 27, 2026.

Born on May 11, 1959, in Moorhead, Minnesota, to the late Neil and JoAnn (Gantzer) Barry. He had a presence that filled every room and a remarkable ability to connect with others.

Kevin had a generous heart and a calm, steady presence that made others feel welcomed, valued, and at home. Throughout his life, he was someone people naturally gravitated toward – a trusted friend, mentor, and father figure to many. His unforgettable personality, sense of humor, genuine kindness, and ability to make those around him feel seen and appreciated left a lasting impression on everyone fortunate enough to know him.

An avid golfer and basketball player, Kevin loved spending time outdoors and cheering on his beloved Minnesota Vikings. He had a deep affection for animals, appreciated life's quiet moments, and treasured nothing more than spending quality time with family and friends.

Kevin is lovingly survived by his children, Caitlyn and Tyler; the mother of his children and dear friend, Cinnamon; his brother, Kent Barry; and his cherished fur babies, Snuggles and Ruffles.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Neil and JoAnn Barry; his siblings, Patrick, Barb, Mary, and Steve; and his beloved dog, Rudy.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to honor Kevin's memory and share the many stories that will keep his spirit alive for years to come.