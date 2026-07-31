April 29, 1936 - July 28, 2026

Via Miller-Carlin Funeral Home Via Miller-Carlin Funeral Home

A Mass of Christian Burial for Anthony “Tony” Henry Stangler, age 90, of Albany will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany. Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to the Mass. Burial will follow the service at Seven Dolors Cemetery.

Anthony “Tony” Henry Stangler of Albany, Minnesota, passed away peacefully at home in Albany, Minnesota, on July 28, 2026, at the age of 90. Tony was born on April 29, 1936, to Anton and Katherine “Katie” (Duevel) Stangler on the family farm in Albany, MN. He married Evelyn Beyer on August 3, 1968, and they had two sons.

Tony was a hard worker from an early age, running the family farm from the time he was a teenager. He attended night school for carpentry and then worked full time as a carpenter and farmer until he retired in the early 90’s. Throughout his life, he modeled a strong work ethic while fulfilling the role of husband and father. He built the family home and could fix all manner of things. He was a talented woodworker who built furniture and intricate toys in his woodshop. He enjoyed playing pinochle, and had a good sense of humor and never passed up ice cream. He showed all of us what it really means to love someone as he devotedly took on the role of primary caretaker for his wife during the last several years of his own life. He was a member of the St. Cloud Carpenters Union Local #930 and Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany, MN.

Tony is survived by his wife of 58 years, Evelyn (Beyer) Stangler; children Jim (Sloane) Stangler and Jeff (Monica) Stangler; granddaughter Nevaeh Stangler; sister-in-law Mary Stangler; many nieces and nephews, and lifelong loving friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Anton and Katherine Stangler; brothers, Lawrence, Robert and Ervin Stangler; sisters, Marcella (Stangler) Hallermann and Julitta Stangler; and grandson, Trenton Stangler.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Home Instead and St. Croix Hospice for the wonderful and compassionate care given to Tony during his final days.