June 23, 1944 - July 1, 2026

Via Miller-Carlin Funeral Home Via Miller-Carlin Funeral Home

It is with great sadness that Audry Olivia Lang, age 82, of Avon, passed away at home on July 1, 2026, with her loving family by her side. She will be remembered for her kind heart and sense of humor.

Audry was born on June 23, 1944, in Krain Township to Edward and Veronica (Wolters) Vos. She married Robert Lang on July 5, 1969, at St. Anthony Church in St. Anthony. She earned her bachelor's degree in social work and worked as a social worker in Grand Marais. Later, she co-owned a forklift repair business with Bob. Yet of all the roles she held, the one she treasured most was being a mother to her children, who were the loves of her life.

Audry loved gardening and watching and feeding the birds on her deck. She was an animal lover, especially of cats, dogs, and horses. Audry and Bob enjoyed traveling and RV camping together. Most notably, they spent five weeks in Europe on their honeymoon, traveling on five dollars per day. They also enjoyed camping at Two Island Lake outside Grand Marais. In retirement, they RVed all the way to Alaska and back.

Audry is survived by her loving husband, Robert "Bob" Lang of Avon; her children, Greg (Mary Hobday) Lang of Apple Valley, Charles (Michal) Lang of Fargo, North Dakota, Thomas (Matthew Weiss) Lang of Minneapolis, and Marie (Shawn Gallagher) Lang of Avon; her brother, Charles Vos; and her grandchildren, Julian and Elliot Lang.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Veronica Vos; and her siblings, Thomas Vos, Marie Wiener, and Bernie Jennissen.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to CentraCare Hospice for the care they provided to Audry and her family.