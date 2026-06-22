August 26, 1961 - June 13, 2026

Via Miller-Carlin Funeral Home Via Miller-Carlin Funeral Home

Sharon Marie Lange-Stenski, 64, of Grey Eagle, Minnesota, passed away on June 13, 2026, in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Born on August 26, 1961, in St. Paul, Minnesota, Sharon lived a life filled marked by kindness, generosity, and an unwavering devotion to her family and friends.

She was a beloved mother of three daughters, Danielle Ehresmann, Amanda Reeve, and Melinda Kinderman. She also shared a close bond with her son-in-law, Matt Kinderman, and stepdaughter, Samantha Stenski. Her grandchildren, Amelia, Ella, Anthony Ehresmann, and Madison Kinderman, brought immense joy to her life. Sharon is also survived by her brothers, Terry and Mike Lange; sister-in-law, Linda Lange; cousin, Bill Seivert; and her dear friend, Dan Wolbeck. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ricky Stenski.

A creative spirit with a heart full of compassion, Sharon was known for always putting others first. Her generosity and willingness to help others left an indelible mark on those who knew her. May her legacy of love and kindness continue to inspire those she leaves behind.