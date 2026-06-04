July 31, 1965 - May 29, 2026

Via Miller-Carlin Funeral Home Via Miller-Carlin Funeral Home loading...

Lori Ann Kalthoff, age 60, of Melrose, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 29, 2026, at St. Cloud Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

Lori was born on July 31, 1965, in Paynesville, Minnesota, to Kenneth and Helen (Berger) Kalthoff (Wessels). She grew up on the family farm in Farming, Minnesota, and grew to love cows and gardening, which followed her throughout her life. Nothing meant more to her than being a mother and grandmother. Throughout her career, Lori dedicated herself to caring for others as a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) in the assisted living field, where her compassion, kindness, and commitment touched the lives of many residents and their families.

Lori is survived by her children, Kendra Kalthoff, Kyle Kalthoff, and Keaton Kalthoff; her granddaughter, Luna; her mother, Helen Wessels; her sister, Jan Schramel; her daughter-in-law, Caitlyn; and her son-in-law, Alex. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Lori was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Kalthoff, her stepfather, Albert Wessels, and her niece, Carley Schramel.

A Celebration of Life for Lori will be held at a later date. Details regarding the service will be announced once arrangements have been finalized.