August 27, 1937 - June 20, 2026

Via Miller-Carlin Funeral Home Via Miller-Carlin Funeral Home

The Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Thomas “Tom” Frank Trobec, age 88, of St. Stephen, will take place at 11 AM on Friday, June 26, 2026, at St. Stephen Catholic Church. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service, and the burial will take place in the parish cemetery.

Tom was born on August 27, 1937, in St. Cloud to Anton “Tony” and Frances (Ziebol) Trobec. Tom pridefully graduated from Holdingford High School and was later united in marriage to Jeanette “Nettie” Weyer on July 14, 1962, at St. Francis Xavier Church in Sartell. Their marriage was blessed with four daughters: Pam, Brittany, Peggy, and Penny.

Working alongside his father and his sister Betty at Trobec’s Bus Service, Tom served as President of the company until his retirement in 2006. Logging countless hours crossing the lower 48 and all Canadian provinces, his time behind the wheel was his favorite part of the bus business, with notable trips driving the St. Cloud Rox baseball team, numerous tours to Branson, Missouri, and the Canadian Rockies. Tom served on the Board of Directors for the Minnesota School Bus Operators Association and was also active with the St. Stephen City Council and St. Stephen Athletic Club. Elsewhere in the community, he was a volunteer firefighter for the St. Stephen Volunteer Fire Department, a member of the Knights of Columbus, Catholic Order of Foresters, and Eagles 622. A passionate Minnesota Twins fan, Tom never missed a game, always committed till the very end, no matter how many extra innings or the final score. Not one to discriminate when it came to his love of sport, he shared his allegiance with the Minnesota Vikings and enjoyed most any sport that involved a ball. A “super dad” to his girls and devoted husband to Nettie, his hobbies included playing amateur baseball, coaching women’s softball, being a little league umpire, golfing, bowling, fishing, and an ice-cold Pfeiffer.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 63 years, Nettie Trobec; his daughters, Pam (Sherwin) Linton, Coon Rapids, MN; Brittany (Lee) Allyn-Linton, Mesa, AZ; Peggy (Chuck) Farthing, Hilton Head Island, SC; and Penny (Jim) Satre, West Linn, OR; and his grandchildren, Lydia Farthing, and Abbie and Jack Satre.

Tom is preceded in death by his parents, Tony and Frances Trobec; and his sisters, Betty Jeanne Trobec and Emily Gohman.

The family wishes to thank the staff at the St. Cloud Hospital and Quiet Oaks Hospice for the compassionate care and support extended to Tom and the entire family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice and the St. Stephen Volunteer Fire Department.