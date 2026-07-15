November 5, 1941 - July 13, 2026

Via Miller-Carlin Funeral Home Via Miller-Carlin Funeral Home

The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Darlene Young, age 84, of Holdingford, will be at 1:00 PM, Monday, July 20th, at the Church of All Saints, St. Mary in Holdingford. Darlene died Monday at Cura of Melrose; burial will be in the Sacred Heart (Arban) cemetery. There will be a visitation on Sunday afternoon from 2:00 – 5:00 PM and again at 12:00 noon, Monday at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home in Holdingford. All Saints parish prayers will be at 2:00 PM Sunday at the funeral home in Holdingford.

Darlene was born on November 5, 1941, in St. Cloud to Ignatius and Alvina (Birk) Zabinski. She graduated from Cathedral High School and later met the love of her life, Jerome Young, at a dance in St. Cloud. The two were married on February 20, 1962, in the St. John Cantius Catholic Church. The couple moved to Arban and raised their seven children on the Young family farm. Darlene and Jerome spent over 25 years as volunteers for the Albany Pioneer Days, where they would share the history of Arban. Darlene was also very involved in her parish, singing in the choir, serving as an eucharist minister and reader, and helping with any tasks that came along. She enjoyed crafting, sewing, made beautifully embroidered dish towels, and perfected the recipe for “Sunshine Pickles”. Darlene was also known as a fabulous cook, especially by her children and anyone who helped work at the farm. No one left hungry! She was a member of the Church of All Saints, St. Mary, and the Christian Women.

Darlene is survived by her children; Theresa (Mark) Beutz, Albany; Kenneth (Sandra) Young, St. Stephen; Kevin (Beth) Young, Avon; Joani (Pete) Neu, Becker; Marlene (Jeff) Panek, Hanover; Judy (Joey) Opatz, Holdingford; 19 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren on the way. She is also survived by her brothers, Gerald Zabinski, St. Augusta, and David (Patty) Zabinski, Minneapolis.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 63 years, Jerome; her daughter, Janice Pauly; and her great-granddaughter, Norah Pauly. She is also preceded in death by her siblings, Eugene, Fred, Laverne, Virgil, Jeanette, Donald, and Maryann.