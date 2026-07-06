November 4, 1927 - July 3, 2026

Via Miller-Carlin Funeral Home Via Miller-Carlin Funeral Home

Lois Elaine Olinger passed July 3rd, 2026. She was born in Detroit to Edward and Alberta Sylvester on November 4, 1927. Lois had two sisters, Hope and Sylvia. She completed her studies at Mount Carmel College, graduating with an RN degree. She worked at Harper Hospital in Detroit, where she met the love of her life, Dr. John Neil Olinger, in 1950.

They were married in 1952; John was drafted shortly after the wedding and was posted to the Ashia Air Force Base in Fukuoka, Japan. Lois joined him during his time of service. After his tour was completed, they moved back to Detroit, where John finished his OB GYN residency.

Lois, John, and family moved to St. Cloud in 1956 to work with Dr. Louis Loes at the Women and Children’s Medical Center.

In addition to raising six children, Lois was active volunteering at St. Paul’s parish, as well as participating in many social activities. As many of her friends and family will say – Lois played a great game of cards.

She was also a great cook. Lois loved preparing memorable meals – many recipes came as a result of her and John’s love of travel around the world over their 69-year marriage.

Faith was very important; she instilled her love of God to her family and participated in services until the end.

The family would like to recognize Marie Kigin and Centra Care Hospice for their warmth and compassion with Mom during her final days.

Lois was preceded in death by her love, John (2021); her son, Christopher (2025); her parents; and her sister, Hope. She is survived by her children, Steven (Anne); Michael; Tom (Max) Olinger; Tim (Brenda), Susan (Tony) Lussenhop; and daughter-in-law, Darla Olinger. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

In memory of Lois, memorials/donations are requested to be made to Saint John’s Abbey or the Abbey’s Benedictine Volunteer Corps, and can be made via mail to Saint John’s Abbey, PO Box 2015, Collegeville, MN 56321 or https://saintjohnsabbey.org/giving

Services are pending.