August 4, 1954 - August 1, 2026

Via Miller-Carlin Funeral Home Via Miller-Carlin Funeral Home

Francine “Fran" (Fuchs) Schaefer passed away on August 1, 2026, at St. Cloud Hospital.

Fran was born on August 4, 1954, in St. Cloud, to Francis and Florine (Durand) Fuchs.

She was kind, giving, caring, with unconditional love. She is survived by her son, Josh Schaefer; grandson, Cole Schaefer; granddaughter, Kylie Deshawn; and great-grandson, Malachi Schaefer. She is also survived by her brother, Denny Durand and his children, Todd, Lonnie, Julie, Julee, Jason, and Kris; sisters, Mary Vos and her children, Michael and Jeron; Suzy Fuchs; Laurie Burggraff; and the son of her late sister, Karen, Jeff Knott.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Nicole Rieter; parents, Francis and Florine Fuchs; and sister, Karen Knott.