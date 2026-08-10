November 23, 1941 - August 5, 2026

Via Miller-Carlin Funeral Home Via Miller-Carlin Funeral Home

The Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Eileen Carol Hoppe, age 84, of Albany, will be held at 11:00 AM at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany on Wednesday, August 12, 2026. Visitation begins at 9:00 AM at the church. A viewing will take place at the Mother of Mercy Chapel from 12:30 - 2:00 PM on the same day. Interment will take place at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls. Eileen passed away on August 5, 2026. Arrangements are with Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Eileen was born on November 23, 1941, in St. Cloud, Minnesota, to Ambrose and Helen (DeWenter) Zenner. She grew up in the St. Cloud area and married Paul "Saul" Frank Hoppe Jr. on June 15, 1963, at St. Mary's Cathedral in St. Cloud. They made their home in Albany, where they raised their family and enjoyed over fifty years of marriage until Paul's passing in 2014.

Eileen worked as a waitress in Avon, Minnesota, and sold Avon products in Albany and the surrounding communities for many years.

She is survived by her children, grandchildren, and her brother, Clay Zenner; along with many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul "Saul" Hoppe Jr.; her parents, Ambrose and Helen Zenner; and her sister, Betty Orcutt.