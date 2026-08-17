January 22, 1939 - August 6, 2026

Via Miller-Carlin Funeral Home Via Miller-Carlin Funeral Home

Kenneth Leonard Hoppe of Albany, Minnesota, passed away on August 6, 2026.

Kenneth was born on January 22, 1939, to Paul and Alvina Hoppe. Kenneth was the second of 12 children. Eager to start his adult life, Kenneth joined the Navy in December 1956, where he served until 1959. He was married to Rose Ann Partch in 1963 and had his first of four children in 1964. Kenneth was a devoted father and strong provider.

He worked at Robel for 27 years until they shut their doors. He spent another decade working at Fingerhut and Frigidaire. Retired, but not one to quit working, Kenneth continued driving a school bus for the Albany School District and working at the local rest area. In his free time, Kenneth enjoyed spending time with his family and loved ones. He enjoyed fishing, playing poker, shooting pool, telling tall tales, and talking smart.

He was survived by his siblings, Debra Linn, Sharon Linn, Carol Job, Cathy Haines, Don Hoppe, Ron Hoppe, and Robert Hoppe, as well as his children, Dawn Greybull, Dana Webler, Kenneth Hoppe, Kris Hoppe, and their children.

There will be a service for Kenneth on September 4, 2026, at Camp Ripley, where he will be laid to rest. The service will be held at 12:00 PM.