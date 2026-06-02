June 8, 1936 - May 30, 2026

Via Miller-Carlin Funeral Home Via Miller-Carlin Funeral Home loading...

Mass of Christian Burial, a celebration of life, for Robert “Bob” Edward Barrett, age 89, will be on Friday, June 5, 2026, at 11 AM at St. Francis Xavier Church, Sartell, MN. Public visitation will be held on Friday, June 5, from 9:30–11 AM prior to Mass at the church. Interment at Riverside Cemetery, Fargo, ND, will take place at a later date. Bob passed away peacefully on May 30, 2026, at Ecumen St. Benedict’s in St. Cloud, MN, surrounded by his loving family.

Bob was born on June 8, 1936, in Linton, ND, to Benjamin and Gertrude (Wienecke) Barrett. He graduated from Linton High School in May of 1954. Proud to serve his country, Bob joined the North Dakota Air National Guard in April of 1956 and served faithfully until his honorable discharge in April of 1962. He pursued his passion for learning at North Dakota State University (NDSU), graduating with a degree in Social Sciences in 1961. He then furthered his education in Chicago, graduating from Loyola University Chicago on June 8, 1965, with a Master of Social Work.

Bob married the love of his life, Theresa “Terry” Thole, on September 16, 1961, in Moorhead, MN. They began their journey together in Minnewaukan, ND, before moving to Fargo in 1971, and eventually settling in Sartell, MN, in 1977 to raise their family.

Bob dedicated his life to service, learning, and community involvement as a social worker. His career began in Benson County, ND, before he transitioned to serving Cass County from 1970 to 1976. After moving to Minnesota, he worked for Stearns County starting in 1977, and ultimately finished his distinguished career working for the State of Minnesota before his retirement. As a proud member of the National Association of Social Workers, his daily life was defined by a profound dedication to helping others.

Bob was deeply involved in his community and his faith. He was a dedicated member of the Knights of Columbus, achieving both the 3rd and 4th degree ranks since 1972, and proudly served in the KC 4th Degree Honor Guard for funerals. An avid aviation enthusiast, Bob was a licensed private pilot and a passionate member of the Experimental Aircraft Association. One of his proudest achievements was hand-building his own RV-6A airplane, registration N784TB. A man of deep faith, Bob was a devoted member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. He will be remembered for his steadfast devotion to his family, his kindness, and the lasting impact he left on the many lives he touched.

Bob is survived by his children, Kim (Michael) Reiff, Maple Grove, MN, Stephanie (Messah) Combey, Eden Prairie, MN, and son, Thomas (Annette) Barrett, Waconia, MN; 8 grandchildren;5 great-grandchildren; and his sister, Kathleen Barrett, Portland, OR, as well as many loving nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 62 years, Theresa “Terry” Barrett; his parents, Benjamin and Gertrude Barrett; his brother, Howard Barrett; his sister-in-law, Angie Barrett; and his brothers-in-law, Fr. Thomas Thole, O.S.B., Fr. Simeon Thole, O.S.B., and Brother Otto Thole, O.S.B.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers to St. Francis Xavier Church, St. John’s Abbey, or Cathedral High School.