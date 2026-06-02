November 30, 1942 - May 30, 2026

Via Miller-Carlin Funeral Home Via Miller-Carlin Funeral Home loading...

Joan A. Murphy, age 83, of St. Cloud, passed away on May 30, 2026, at Quiet Oaks Hospice House. Funeral services will be held at Church of St Peter, St. Cloud, at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 5. Fr. Jeremy Ploof will officiate the service. Arrangements are being made by Miller-Carlin Funeral Home, St. Cloud. Visitation will take place on Thursday, June 4, from 4–7 p.m. at the funeral home, and again for one hour prior to the service at the church.

Joan was born on November 30, 1942, in White Plains, NY, to Mary and George Lewis. She married the love of her life, Stephen Murphy, on August 20, 1966, in White Plains, and together they began their life’s journey. They moved to Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul, IL, where Stephen served in the U.S. Air Force. Illinois always held a special place in Joan’s heart, as her father, George, was originally from Berwick, IL. After Stephen’s service, they lived in Macomb, IL, then Quincy, IL, before settling in St. Cloud, MN, in 1988.

Joan began her teaching career in Rantoul, spending eight years teaching elementary students in Illinois before dedicating more than 20 years to teaching 1st and 2nd grade at St. Wendelin’s Catholic School in Luxemburg, MN. She retired in 2011. After retirement, she continued to share her love of teaching by substituting at All Saints Academy in St. Cloud and by serving as a member of the Friends of the Library at the Great River Regional Library in Waite Park.

In her spare time, Joan enjoyed reading, tending to her flower gardens, and spending time with her family—especially her three grandsons. She was known for her warm spirit, her love of storytelling, and the joy she found in sharing memories from throughout her life.

She is survived by her children Timothy Murphy, Mary Kathryn (Michael) Jarcy, and Colleen (Bradley) Kremer; her grandsons Rex, Dominic, and Patrick; and her sisters Barbara (Robert) Ritsema and Susan (Alexander) Merolli. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Stephen.

The family extends heartfelt gratitude to CentraCare Hospice and Quiet Oaks Hospice House for their exceptional care, compassion, and support.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Great River Regional Library Summer Reading Program or Quiet Oaks Hospice House.