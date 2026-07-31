St. Cloud EDA Votes Tuesday On Refilling A Popular Storefront Fund

St. Cloud EDA Votes Tuesday On Refilling A Popular Storefront Fund

Downtown St. Cloud/Jim Maurice

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A program designed to help downtown St. Cloud businesses spruce up their storefronts has been popular.

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During its meeting on Tuesday, the St. Cloud Economic Development Authority will consider allocating an additional $50,000 to the Downtown Exterior Grant Program budget.

The EDA Board previously approved $100,000 in funding for the program.  Since it began in 2022, 16 projects have been approved and leveraged over $334,000 in private investments.  The current available balance is $940.

The board believes allocating an additional $50,000 will allow the city to continue meeting applicant demand, leverage private investment in the downtown district, and advance the city's economic development and downtown revitalization goals.

Check out the painted murals of Downtown St. Cloud

Gallery Credit: Jim Maurice, Townsquare Media St. Cloud

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

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