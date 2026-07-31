ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A program designed to help downtown St. Cloud businesses spruce up their storefronts has been popular.

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During its meeting on Tuesday, the St. Cloud Economic Development Authority will consider allocating an additional $50,000 to the Downtown Exterior Grant Program budget.

The EDA Board previously approved $100,000 in funding for the program. Since it began in 2022, 16 projects have been approved and leveraged over $334,000 in private investments. The current available balance is $940.

The board believes allocating an additional $50,000 will allow the city to continue meeting applicant demand, leverage private investment in the downtown district, and advance the city's economic development and downtown revitalization goals.