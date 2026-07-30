WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Waite Park Police are investigating a death in their community.

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On Tuesday, just before 4:30 p.m., officers were called to a welfare check for a man lying in the grass on the 10 block of 4th Avenue North in Waite Park.

When officers arrived, they found the body of a man who had died. There were no signs of foul play. His body was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.

An officer from Sartell Police was called to the scene and used a drone to capture images of the area.

Waite Park Police say there are no public safety concerns at this time. The case remains an active investigation.

The Waite Park Police Department was assisted by the Minnesota BCA, Sartell Police Department, and the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office.

No other information has been released at this time.