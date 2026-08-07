DULUTH (WJON News) -- More entry points into the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness will reopen next week as wildfire conditions continue to improve. The Superior National Forest says the Kekekabic and Pow Wow Trail entry points are scheduled to reopen August 11th.

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Permit cancellations remain in effect for the remaining 17 closed entry points. More than 70 percent of the one-million-acre wilderness is now open. Forest officials urge visitors to plan carefully, monitor weather and fire conditions, carry multiple forms of communication, and be prepared for the challenges of traveling in a remote wilderness area.

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