UNDATED (WJON News) -- A complaint against Minnesota Republican gubernatorial candidate Mike Lindell is moving forward after a judge found probable cause that he may have violated state campaign law.

The case stems from a July Fourth parade in Delano, where Lindell and campaign staff handed out pillows bearing campaign messages. State law prohibits giving voters items of monetary value to influence an election.

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Lindell argued the pillows were purchased wholesale for less than five dollars each and said the campaign took steps to comply with the law. The case now heads to a panel of administrative law judges for a hearing.

MN Home For Sale Gives Us Lifestyles Of The Rich & Famous Vibes A Plymouth, MN home that has been listed for sale for nearly $1.5 million includes an indoor pool, waterslide, a putting green, and plenty of space inside and outside for entertaining. The home is listed by Coldwell Banker Realty agent Gregg Larsen. Gallery Credit: Image Credit: Gregg Larsen Coldwell Banker Realty

Beautiful Photos From Clemens Gardens This weekend was a great one to get out and do something fun. I wanted to destress, so I drove over to Clemens Gardens for a nice stroll through the gardens. What a beautiful place it is. There are flowers everywhere, as well as fountains and statues. These photos only capture part of what's available to see, but in case you haven't had a chance to visit, now is a great time to view them, as everything is in full bloom. Take a look at some beautiful photos and then make a plan to take your own trip. All of your senses will thank you. Gallery Credit: Photos by Kelly Cordes