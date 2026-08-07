UPDATE: Judge Finds Probable Cause In Lindell Pillow Giveaway Case
UNDATED (WJON News) -- A complaint against Minnesota Republican gubernatorial candidate Mike Lindell is moving forward after a judge found probable cause that he may have violated state campaign law.
The case stems from a July Fourth parade in Delano, where Lindell and campaign staff handed out pillows bearing campaign messages. State law prohibits giving voters items of monetary value to influence an election.
Lindell argued the pillows were purchased wholesale for less than five dollars each and said the campaign took steps to comply with the law. The case now heads to a panel of administrative law judges for a hearing.
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