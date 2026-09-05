State Baseball Roundup, Friday September 4th, Three Key Regional Victories
STATE BASEBALL ROUNDUP
(Friday Sept. 4th)
SEMIFINALS
FAIRMONT MARTINS 9 RICHMOND ROYALS 1
The Martins outhit the Royals eleven to seven, including four doubles and seven hits. Their starting pitcher was Spencer Chirpich; he threw nine innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, one run, one walk, and he recorded ten strikeouts.
The Martins offense was led by Luke Becker; he went 3-4 with a double for two RBIs, a walk, and he scored two runs. Joe Crissinger went 2-for-4 with two doubles for an RBI and a walk, and he scored two runs. Spencer Chirpich went 2-for-4 for an RBI, and he scored a run. Jon Traetow went 1-for-4 with two RBIs, and he scored a run; Nate Soelter was hit by a pitch. Levi Becker went 1-for-4 with a double for an RBI, and Lance Becker went 1-for-3; he was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run. Zach Jorgenson went 1-for-4 with an RBI; he had a walk, and he scored a run, and Derek Shoen scored a run.
The Royals starting pitcher was drafted from New Munich, lefty Ty Reller; he threw 3 1/3 innings. He gave up four hits, six runs, two walks, and he recorded three strikeouts. Cameron Miller, a draftee from Farming, threw 4 2/3 innings; he gave up six hits, two runs, one walk, and he recorded two strikeouts. A draftee from Lake Henry, Carter Wessel, threw one inning; he gave up one hit, one run, and he recorded two strikeouts.
The Royals offense was led by Aaron Budde, who went 1-for-4 with a double for an RBI, and Tyler Prom went 2-for-4 with a double. Cole Schmitz went 1-for-3 with a walk, and Grady Notch went 1-for-4 and scored a run. Kyle Budde and Jack Boos both went 1-4.
STARBUCK STARS 6 LUXEMBURG BREWERS 5
The Stars outhit the Brewers thirteen to eleven, including a home run and one double, and they had eight collect hits in this 10 1/3 innings battle. The Stars' starting pitcher was Austin Versteeg; he threw 7 2/3 innings. He gave up seven singles, five runs, one walk, and he recorded seven strikeouts. Colin Richards threw 3 1/3 innings; he gave up one hit, one walk, and he recorded six strikeouts.
The Stars offense was led by Darion Alexander; he went 4-6, with a home run for five RBIs, and Noah Jensen went 1-4 for an RBI. PJ Johnson went 3-for-4 with a double, and Luke Danielson went 1-2; he was hit by a pitch, and he scored two runs. Matt Gruber went 1-for-5 with a walk, and Austin VerSteeg went 1-for-5, and he scored a run. Dylan Alexander and Jackson Hendrickson both went 1-5, and Cameron Simon and Marc Gruber both scored a run.
The Brewers starting pitcher was righty Reed Pfannenstein. He threw nine innings; he gave up eleven hits, five runs, one walk, and he recorded twelve strikeouts. Jake Stalboerger threw 1 1/3 innings; he gave up two hits, one run, and he recorded two strikeouts.
The Brewers offense was led by Jake Stalboerger, who went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, and Easton Peters went 2-for-4 for a RBI, and he scored a run. Ethyn Fruth went 2-for-5, and he scored a run, and Max Kiffmeyer went 1-for-5, and he scored a run. JT Harren went 1-for-4, Derrik Orth had a walk, and he scored a run; Jordan Picka was hit by a pitch, and he had a walk.
ELROSA SAINTS 3 GLENCOE BREWERS 2
The Saints outhit the Brewers six to three, including four doubles and very good defensive play. Their starting pitcher was Peyton VanBeck; he threw nine innings to earn the win. He gave up three singles, two runs, seven walks, and recorded thirteen strikeouts. Matt Dingman threw 2/3 of an inning to close it out.
The Saints offense was led by Jackson Peter; he went 2-for-4 with a double for an RBI, and he scored a run. Luke Illies went 1-for-3 with a double for an RBI, and he scored, and he had a walk. Ethan Mueller went 3-for-4 with a double, and Peyton Winter went 1-3 with a double, and he scored a run. Ashton Dingmann was credited with an RBI; Gavin Kampsen went 1-for-4, and Blaine Fischer had a walk and scored a run.
The Brewers starting pitcher was Nick Hays; he threw 4 2/3 innings, gave up six hits, three runs, two walks, and recorded three strikeouts. Jacob Ryan threw 2 1/3 innings; he gave up one walk, and he recorded three strikeouts. A draftee from Hamburg, Luke Koschinska, threw one inning; he retired the three batters he faced. The offense was led by Jake Christianson; he went 2-for-3 with an RBI, had a stolen base, and he had a walk. Kalin Jochum went 1-for-4 and scored a run; Teddy Peterson was credited with an RBI, had a stolen base, and had a walk; and Zach Voetz had a walk and scored a run.
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