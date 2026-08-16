TOWN BALL PLAYOFFS

CLASS A

SECTION 5

SARTELL MUSKIES 2 HIBBING MINERS 0

The Muskies were outhit by the Miners eleven to nine, including one double, and they played very solid defense. Starting pitcher was lefty John Schumer; he threw 7 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, and he recorded seven strikeouts. Righty Wes Johnson threw 1 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Muskies offense was led by Keaton Landowski, who went 2-for-3 with an RBI, and he scored a run. Jacob Merrill went 3-for-4, and Cody Partch went 1-for-3 with a double and one walk. Andrew Deters and Jace Otto both went 1-4, Brady Thompson went 1-3, and Jake Gruebele scored a run.

The Miners' starting pitcher was Brandon Lind. He threw seven innings; he gave up nine hits, two runs, one walk, and he recorded nine strikeouts. Beau Barry threw one inning; he recorded one strikeout.

The Miners offense was led by Kyle Miller, who went 1-5 with a double, and Louis Pancinichi went 2-3 and was hit by a pitch. Dakota Kruse and Dylan Hedby both went 2-4, and Tom Velich went 1-4. Caleb Gunderson went 1-4, Gavin Lamphere went 1-3, and Cole Mammenga went 1-2.

CLASS B

DISTRICT 1

SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 9 PRINCETON PANTHERS 1

The Cyclones outhit the Panthers fourteen to two, including eight collecting hits and very solid defense. The Cyclones starting pitcher threw a gem; lefty Noah Jensen threw nine innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, one run, three walks, and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Cyclones offense was led by Nolan Hemker; he went 4-for-5 for an RBI, and he scored two runs, and Ben Rothstein went 2-for-4 for an RBI; he had a walk, and he scored one run. Luke Pakkala went 2-for-3 for an RBI; he had a walk, and he scored two runs. Jeff Solorz went 2-4 for an RBI, and he scored a run, and Noah Jensen went 1-3 for an RBI. Caleb Martin and Shea Koster both went 1-4 and each scored a run, and Griffin Rothstein went 1-4.

The Panthers' starting pitcher was Kevin Rahe. He threw six innings; he gave up eight hits, six runs, two walks, and he recorded three strikeouts. Brent Tholen threw 1/3 innings; he gave up two hits, two runs, and he recorded one strikeout. Cedric Moreno threw 1 2/3 innings; he gave up four hits, one run, and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Panthers offense was led by Jack Carlson; he went 1-3 with a double for an RBI, and he had a walk. Brent Tholen went 1-for-3 with a double, and Gehrig Scheffel was hit by a pitch and had a walk. Nick Spitt was hit by a pitch, and Eli Gibbs had a walk, and he scored a run.

CLASS B

DISTRICT 1

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 9 ISANTI REDBIRDS 2

The Springers outhit the Redbirds twelve to two, including five doubles and nine collected hits, and they made several outstanding defensive plays. They put up nine runs with eight hits in the bottom of the eighth. Their starting pitcher was righty Jack Arnold; he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, two runs, three walks, and he recorded four strikeouts. Reese Kalla threw one inning; he recorded one strikeout.

The Springers offense was led by Brady Schafer, who went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, and he scored a run. Will Huls went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, and he scored a run; Drew VanLoy went 1-for-4 with a double for an RBI, and he scored a run. Jace Griffin went 2-for-4 with a double for an RBI, and he scored two runs; Brad Olson went 1-for-4 for an RBI. Cal Heying went 1-for-4 for an RBI, and he scored a run; Joe Dempsey went 1-for-4 with a double, and he scored a run; Brady Klehr went 1-5 and he scored a run.

The Redbirds starting pitcher was lefty Phil Bray. He threw 7 1/3 innings; he gave up eleven hits, nine runs, and he recorded seven strikeouts. Ethan Smith threw 2/3 of an inning; he gave up one hit.

The Redbirds offense was led by Jake Rantz, who went 1-5 with a double and scored a run, and Troy Jones went 1-3 with a double; he had a walk and he scored a run. Matt Duong went 2-3 with a walk, and Connor McLean was hit by a pitch and had a walk. Marcus Hubbard and Luke Selken both went 1-4.

CLASS B

DISTRICT 1

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 12 ALBERTVILLE ANGLERS 3

The Springers outhit the Anglers sixteen to six, including one home run, two doubles, seven walks, eight players collecting hits and six collecting RBIs. Their starting pitcher was veteran righty Zach Femrite; he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up three singles, three runs, three walks, and he recorded three strikeouts. Righty Nolan VanLoy threw three innings; he gave up three hits, one walk, and he recorded five strikeouts.

The offense was led by Joe Dempsey, who went 2-4 for two RBIs, and he scored a run. Drew VanLoy went 2-4 for two RBIs, and he scored a run, and Cal Heying went 2-5 for two RBIs, a stolen base, and he scored a run. Brady Schafer went 2-6 with a home run for an RBI, and Jace Griffin went 3-5 for an RBI; he had a stolen base, and he scored a run. Will Huls went 1-for-4 with a double for an RBI, and Brady Klehr went 1-3 with a stolen base, two walks, and he scored a run. Brad Olson had three walks, and he scored two runs, and B. Kelly had a walk.

The Anglers' starting pitcher was Joe Rathman; he threw 3 2/3 innings. He gave up twelve hits, nine runs, and three walks. Justin Cornell threw 1 1/3 innings; he gave up one hit and one walk. Eric Fouquette threw three innings; he gave up three hits, three runs, three walks, and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Anglers offense was led by Eli Schafer, who went 1-1 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI, and Gavin Miller went 1-3; he was hit by a pitch and scored a run. Gabe Nathe and Eric Fouquette both went 1-5, and Ethan Knutson went 1-4. Jordan Schlueter went 1-3, and he scored a run; Henry Albert scored a run. Kyler Kitzberger had two walks; Nick Dinkel and Easton Knealing both had a walk.

CLASS B

DISTRICT 1

ALBERTVILLE ANGLERS 10 ST. JOSEPH JOES 6

The Anglers outhit the Joes twelve to eleven, including two doubles and seven players collecting hits and collecting RBIs. Their starting pitcher was Easton Knutson; he threw nine innings, gave up eleven hits, six runs, two walks, and recorded four strikeouts.

The Anglers offense was led by Eric Fouquette, who went 3-for-5 with a double for an RBI and scored a run, and Justin Cornell went 3-for-5 for an RBI, and he scored two runs. Gabe Nathe went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and a stolen base, and he scored a run; Ethan Knutson went 1-for-4 for an RBI. Jordan Schlueter went 1-for-4 with two RBIs; he was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run, and Nick Dinkel was hit by a pitch; he had a walk, and he scored a run. Henry Albert went 1-for-5 with an RBI, and he scored a run; Easton Knealing went 1-for-5 for an RBI, and he scored a run; Karter Gruenwald scored a run, Derek Cagle had a walk, and he scored a run; and Gavin Miller had a stolen base.

The Joes' starting pitcher was Josh Wood. He threw eight innings; he gave up nine hits, seven runs, two walks, and he recorded four strikeouts. Craig Hern threw 2/3 of an inning; he gave up one hit and one run. Lukas Theisen threw 1/3 of an inning; he gave up one run, and he recorded one strikeout.

The Joes' offense was led by Ben Alvord; he went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, he had a walk, and he scored a run. Tanner Blommer went 2-5 and he scored two runs, and Hunter Blommer had a sacrifice fly for an RBI. Noah Bissett went 1-5 for two RBIs, and Lukas Theisen went 1-5 and scored a run. Tanner Staller went 2-5, and Brandon Bissett was hit by a pitch. Tyson Zauhar went 2-3 with a walk and a stolen base, and he scored a run; Sam Schneider went 1-4, and he scored a run.

CLASS B

DISTRICT 4

NISSWA LIGHTNING 4 AVON LAKERS 3

The Lightning were outhit by the Lakers nine to seven; they did collect two home runs and two doubles. Their starting pitcher was Dalton Maxwell; he threw 7 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, one run, one walk, and he recorded one strikeout. Blaine Hardy threw 1 2/3 innings to close it out; he gave up three hits, two runs, and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lightning offense was led by Nate DeChaine; he went 3-for-3 with two home runs and one double for three RBIs. He was hit by a pitch, and he scored two runs. Kody Ruedisili went 2-for-3 with an RBI; he had a stolen base, one walk, and he scored a run. Colbe Tappe went 2-for-4 with a double, and Nic Kotaska had a stolen base, one walk, and he scored a run. Sam Peterson and Chris Pederson both had a walk.

The Lakers' starting pitcher was Reese Gregory; he threw six innings. He gave up four hits, one run, three walks, and he recorded two strikeouts. Drew Lieser threw two innings; he gave up three hits, three runs, one walk, and he recorded one strikeout.

The Lakers offense was led by manager Caleb Curry; he went 2-4 with a double for two RBIs. Elliot Burnett went 2-4 with a double for a RBI, and he scored a run. Ryan Janzen went 2-3; he had a stolen base, one walk, and he scored a run. Reese Gregory went 2-4, and Carter Holthaus went 1-3; he scored a run.

CLASS B

DISTRICT 6

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 1 MAPLE LAKE LAKERS 0

The Martins were outhit by the Lakers five to three; they did collect one double and six walks. They played very solid defense in support of their starting pitcher, Scott Lieser; he threw nine innings to earn the win. He threw a gem; he gave up five singles, two walks, and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Martins offense was led by Carter Thelen; he went 1-2 with a double and a walk, Nolan Rueter went 1-3 with a walk, and Bryan Schlangen went 1-1 with a walk. Kyle Lieser had a stolen base, and he scored a run; Kurt Schlangen, Brady Goebel, and Tanner Arceneau all had a walk.

The Lakers' starting pitcher was Nate Zander. He threw four innings; he gave up three hits, one run, four walks, and he recorded four strikeouts. Hunter Malachek threw four innings; he gave up two walks, and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Hunter Malachek; he went 2-4 and Zach Zanetti went 1-for-3, and he was hit by a pitch. Dan O’Reilley and 1-4, and Riley Decker went 1-3; Ben Clapp and Nate Zander both had a walk.

CLASS B

DISTRICT 4

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 18 PIERZ LAKERS 1

The Lumberjacks outhit the Lakers fifteen to four, including one home run, one double, three hit by a pitch, and twelve walks. They played very good defense in great support of their starting pitcher, Josiah Peterson. He threw 5 1/3 innings to earn the win; he gave up three hits, one run, four walks, and he recorded eight strikeouts. Logan Winkelman threw 2 2/3 innings; he gave up one hit, four walks, and he recorded five strikeouts. Ted Rasmussen threw one inning to close it out; he gave up one hit, one walk, and he recorded one strikeout.

The Lumberjacks' offense was led by Brett Leabch; he went 4-for-6 with a home run and a double for four RBIs. He had a walk, and he scored three runs. Joe Ziwicki went 2-for-4 with two RBIs; he had a walk, scored two runs, and was hit by a pitch. Trey Emmerich went 1-for-4 with two RBIs and a walk, and he was hit by a pitch. Drew Beier went 1-4 for a RBI, three walks, and he scored a run, and Josiah Peterson went 1-for-4 with two RBIs, a walk, and he scored two runs. Wyatt Ziwicki went 1-3 for a RBI, three walks, and he scored three runs, and Mitch Keeler went 1-3 for a RBI. Chuck Hackett was credited with an RBI; he had a walk, and he scored two runs . Vince Jurek went 1-2 with a double; he had three walks, and he scored two runs, and Noah Winkelman went 1-3 with a walk, and he scored a run. Ted Rasmussen went 1-2, and he scored a run, and Hunter Hamers went 1-1, and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Lakers was Carter Petron; he threw six innings, gave up three hits, two runs, five walks, and recorded five strikeouts. Noah Cekalla threw 1 1/3 innings; he gave up four hits, six runs, five walks, and recorded two strikeouts. Preston Saehr threw 1 1/3 innings; he gave up eight hits, ten runs, two walks, and he recorded one strikeout. Dan Litke threw 1/3 inning; he retired one batter.

The Lakers offense was led by Carter Petron; he went 2-2 with a double and three walks. Riley Chmielewski went 1-2 with a stolen base, and he had two walks. Kamden Happke went 1-4, and Brady Petron was hit by a pitch and had a walk. Kolten Happke scored a run; Noah Cekalla, David Kroger, and Dan Litke all had a walk.

CLASS C

REGION 6

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 8 ST. NICHOLAS NICKS 3

The Brewers outhit the Nicks eleven to six, including a sacrifice fly, two were hit by a pitch, and eight that collected hits. Their starting pitcher, righty Reed Pfannenstein, threw solid eight innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, three runs, two walks, and recorded twelve strikeouts. Jake Stalboerger threw one inning to close it out; he retired the three batters that he faced.

The Brewers' offense was led by Jake Stalboerger; he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, and he scored a run. Derrik Orth went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI, and he scored a run; Josh Lanctot went 2-for-4, was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run. JT Harren went 1-for-4 for an RBI; he had a walk, and he scored a run. Luke Harren went 1-for-3 with a walk, and he scored a run. Max Kiffmeyer went 1-for-3 with three stolen bases, one walk, and he scored a run; Easton Peters went 1-for-3 for an RBI, and he scored a run, and he was hit by a pitch. Logan Adams went 1-3 for a RBI, and he had a walk, and Sam Iten had a stolen base.

The Nicks' starting pitcher was Andrew Bautch; he threw 4 2/3 innings, gave up nine hits, six runs, two walks, and recorded two strikeouts. Andray Stang threw two innings; he gave up two hits, two runs, and two walks. Derek Kuechle threw 1 1/3 innings; he recorded three strikeouts.

The Nicks' offense was led by Connor Lincoln; he went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs. Kaden Rausch went 1-for-4 with a home run for an RBI, and Tanner Anderson went 1-for-4 and scored a run. Damian Lincoln went 1-for-4; Tanner Rausch had a walk and scored a run, and Keenan Dingman had a walk.

CLASS C

REGION 6

HOWARD LAKE ORPHANS 12 PEARL LAKE LAKERS 9

The Orphans were outhit by the Lakers fifteen to ten. They did collect two doubles, four were hit by a pitch, and seven walks. The Orphans' starting pitcher was Cole Macziewski; he threw four innings; he gave up eight hits, six runs, two walks, and he recorded five strikeouts. Colton Long threw five innings; he gave up seven hits, three runs, one walk, and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Orphans' offense was led by Colton Long; he went 2-for-4 with two doubles for four RBIs, he had a walk, and he scored two runs. Bennett Anderson went 3-for-5 with three RBIs; he was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run. Noah Bush went 1-for-3 with an RBI, two walks, and he scored three runs. Connor Donovan went 1-for-4 with two RBIs, and he was hit by a pitch. Steve Heber went 1-for-1 with an RBI; he was hit by a pitch, he had three walks, and he scored a run. Matt Streich went 2-for-5, and he scored a run; Charlie Mumford was credited for an RBI; he was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run. Garrett Zander was hit by a pitch, and he scored two runs; Jake Gruenhagen had a walk, and he scored a run.

The Lakers' starting pitcher was Noah Klinefelter. He threw five innings; he gave up three hits, three runs, four walks, and he recorded five strikeouts. Adam Braun threw two innings; he gave up four hits, three runs, two walks, and he recorded three strikeouts. Justin Kunkel threw 2/3 of an inning; he gave up three hits, six runs, and one walk. Austin Lenzmeier threw 1/3 inning; he retired the one batter he faced.

The Lakers' offense was led by Max Fuchs; he went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs. He had a stolen base, one walk, scored two runs, and was hit by a pitch. Adam Braun went 2-for-6 with a home run for two RBIs, and Blake Kunkel went 3-for-5 for an RBI, and he scored two runs. Justin Kunkel went 2-for-4 for an RBI; he had a walk, and he scored two runs, and Alex Lenzmeier went 3-for-4 with a walk. Andrew Schmitt and Devin Waldorf both went 1-for-5, and each scored a run.

CLASS C

REGION 9

OPOLE BEARS 5 RANDALL CUBS 1

The Bears outhit the Cubs six to five, with five walks and solid pitching performances. Starting pitcher for the Bears was Tate Lange; he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, and he recorded one strikeout. Will Eichten threw three innings; he issued two walks, and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Bears' offense was led by Brodi Huls; he went 1-for-4 with an RBI, he had a walk, and he scored one run. Maverick Novitzki went 2-for-4 with a walk, and Masyn Patrick went 1-for-4 with a walk, and he scored a run. Alex Lange went 1-5 and Will Eischen went 1-1 and he scored a run. Isaiah Folsom had a walk, and he scored two runs, and Tate Lange had a walk.

The Cubs starting pitcher was Adam Nibaur; he threw 6 1/3 innings, gave up five hits, three runs, one walk, and he recorded ten strikeouts. Caleb Strack threw 2 2/3 innings; he gave up one hit, two runs, four walks, and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Cubs offense was led by Matt Otremba, who went 1-for-3 with a home run for one RBI, and he had a walk. Garrett Lindbergh went 2-for-3 with a double, and Caleb Strack went 1-for-4 with a double. Nate Benning went 1-4 and Kyle Peterschink had a walk.

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