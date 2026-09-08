STATE BASEBALL ROUNDUP

(SUNDAY Sept. 6TH)

(CLASS A/CLASS C CHAMPIONSHIPS)

COON RAPIDS RED BIRDS 6 SARTELL MUSKIES 5

The Red Birds were outhit twelve to eleven, including two doubles and seven that collected hits. The starting pitcher for this ten-inning battle was Zach Rustad; he threw 2 1/3 innings, and he gave up four hits, three runs, and one walk. Nick Hevok threw five innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, four walks, and he recorded seven strikeouts. Jackson Bates threw 2 2/3 innings to close it out; he gave up three hits, one walk, and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Red Birds' offense was led by Alex Boswell; he went 3-for-6 with a double for two RBIs, had two stolen bases, and scored a run. Matt Mossey went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a walk, and Andy Brown went 1-for-3 with a double for an RBI; he was hit by a pitch. Drew Girtz went 3-for-5 with two stolen bases, one walk, and he scored a run; Tanner Stein went 1-for-4 for an RBI, and he had a walk. Brett Groebner went 1-for-4; he was hit by a pitch, and he scored two runs. Jayden Kopp went 1-for-3 with a walk, and Scott Jussila had a walk.

The Muskies' starting pitcher was John Schumer; he started his third game in a row! He threw 2 2/3 innings; he gave up one run. Righty Wes Johnson threw 2 2/3 innings; he gave up three hits, two runs, two hits and he recorded two strikeouts. Righty Adam Wenker threw one inning; he gave up one hit and one walk. Brady Thompson threw 2/3 of an inning; he gave up three hits, two runs, and one walk. Isaiah Schroerers threw 1 1/3 innings; he gave up two hits, one run, and two walks.

The Muskies' offense was led by Andrew Deters; he went 4-for-5 for an RBI, he had two stolen bases, and he scored two runs. Brady Thompson went 2-for-5 for an RBI, and he scored a run, and Gavin Schulte went 2-for-5. Levi Lampert went 1-for-4 for an RBI; he had two stolen bases and two walks. Gavin Schulte went 2-5 and Keaton Landowski went 1-for-4; he was hit by a pitch. Cody Partch went 1-for-4 with a walk, Jacob Merrill had a walk, and Trevor Schlangen scored a run.

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FAIRMONT MARTINS 5 ELROSA SAINTS 4

The Martins were outhit by the Saints, nine to seven. They had three doubles and six that collected hits. The Martins' starting pitcher was Dylan Kluis. He threw two innings; he gave up one hit, one run, four walks, and he recorded two strikeouts. Josh Smith threw four innings; he gave up six hits, three runs, five walks, and he recorded two strikeouts. Jon Traetow threw 1/3 of an inning; he gave up two hits, and Spencer Chirpich threw 2 2/3 innings; he gave up two hits.

The Martins offense was led by Levi Becker; he went 1-3 with a double for three RBIs, and Luke Becker went 1-5. Spencer Chirpich went 2-4 with a double for an RBI, and he scored a run; Jon Traetow went 1-3 for an RBI, and he was hit by a pitch. Joe Crissinger went 1-3 with a double; he was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run. Lance Becker went 1-for-3 with a walk, and he scored a run; Derek Shoen had a walk, and Z. Jorgenson and No. 15 both scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Saints was a draftee from Norway Lake Sundburg, Jared Cortez; he threw five innings. He gave up four hits, five runs, two walks, and recorded two strikeouts. Aiden Mueller threw four innings; he gave up three hits, and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Jackson Peter, who went 2-for-4 for an RBI, and he had two walks. Ethan Mueller went 2-for-4 for an RBI and he had a walk, and Derek Wiener went 3-for-5, and he scored a run. Peyton Winter went 1-for-4 for an RBI; he had a stolen base, and he scored a run. Gavin Kampsen went 1-for-3 with a stolen base, two walks, and he scored two runs. Luke Illies had two walks, Ashton Dingmann was hit by a pitch, and Blaine Fischer had three walks.

Celebrating Harrison Smith's Career with the Vikings. Harrison Smith spent 14 years in the NFL, all with the Vikings. Take a look at some of his top moments with the team. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Minnesotans who played for the Vikings/in NFL Native Minnesotans who played for their home state Vikings in the NFL, and Central Minnesotans who played in the NFL. Gallery Credit: Minnesota Vikings and Getty Images