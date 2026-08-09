TOWN BALL PLAYOFFS

CLASS B

DISTRICT 4

ST. JOSEPH JOES 6 CHISAGO LAKES BULLDOGS 1

The Joes outhit the Bulldogs eleven to six, including a triple, a sacrifice fly, six walks, and solid defense. They gave up one run in the first, and it stayed that way till the seventh inning. They put two in the seventh and four more in the eighth. The Joes' starting pitcher was Blake Kilanowski; he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up four singles, one run, five walks, and he recorded four strikeouts. Josh Wood threw four innings in relief to close the door and to earn the save. He gave up two hits, two walks, and he recorded one strikeout.

The Joes' offense was led by Tanner Blommer; he went 3-5 with a triple for an RBI, he had a stolen base, one walk, and he scored two runs. Hunter Blommer went 2-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, and he had a walk. Tanner Staller went 3-5 for two RBIs, and Lukas Theisen was hit by a pitch; he had a stolen base and scored two runs. Noah Bissett went 1-4 for an RBI; he had a stolen base, he had walk, and he scored one run. Brandon Bissett went 1-3 with two walks, Andrew Karls was hit by a pitch and scored a run, and Ben Alvord had a walk.

The Bulldogs' starting pitcher was Jacob Mickelson; he threw six innings, gave up six hits, one walk, and recorded one strikeout. Tom Meyer threw 2/3 inning; he gave up one hit, two runs, three walks, and he recorded one strikeout. Beau Fandel threw 1/3 inning; he gave up two hits and three runs. Reed Marquardt threw two innings; he gave up one hit, two walks, and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Bulldogs' offense was led by Calvin Coppersmith; he went 1-5 for an RBI, and Brendan Hemr went 2-4 with a stolen base. Reed Marquardt went 1-2 with two stolen bases, two walks, and he scored a run, and Brayden Anderson went 2-4. Lucas Weinzetl was hit by a pitch, and he had a walk; Alex Wilkes had two walks, and Beau Fandel had a walk.

CLASS B

DISTRICT 4

SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 11 NORTH BRANCH NIGHT HAWKS 2

The Cyclones outhit the Night Hawks fifteen to eight, including two doubles, nine walks, and seven that collected hits. They put up five runs in both the fifth and the sixth innings. The Cyclones' starting pitcher was Noah Jensen; he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, two runs, four walks, and he recorded seven strikeouts. Vince Murn threw one inning; he gave up one hit.

The Cyclones' offense was led by Caleb Martin, who went 3-5 for three RBIs; he had two stolen bases, and he scored a run. Noah Jensen went 3-5 for two RBIs, and he scored a run; Carter Riedeman went 1-4 for an RBI. Jeff Solorz went 2-3 for two RBIs; he had a walk and he scored a run, and Shea Koster had two walks. Ben Rothstein went 2-3 with a double for an RBI; he had a walk, he scored two runs, and he was hit by a pitch. Nolan Hemker went 2-5 with a double, and he scored two runs; Luke Pakkala went 1-2 with three walks, and he scored a run. Vince Murn went 1-3 with two walks, and he scored two runs.

The starting pitcher for the Night Hawks was Bo Pederson; he threw five innings, gave up fifteen hits, eleven runs, six walks, and he recorded a strikeout. Tanner Helin threw 2 1/3 innings; he gave up three runs, and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Nigh Hawks offense was led by Dustin Rhodes; he went 1-2 with a double for an RBI, and Noah Theisen went 3-4 and scored a run. James Skroch and Andrew Orf both went 1-4, and Clint Mattson had a walk. Lucas Goggin went 1-2, M. Solberg went 2-2, and Tanner Helim had a walk.

CLASS B

DISTRICT 4

ISANTI REDBIRDS 3 ALBERTVILLE ANGLERS 0

The Redbirds outhit the Anglers eight to four, including a pair of doubles, six collecting hits, very good defense, and a great pitching performance by James Green; he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, and he recorded eight strikeouts. Aaron Smith closed it out with one inning of relief; he recorded one strikeout.

The Redbirds' offense was led by Matt Duong, who went 3-4 with an RBI, and Ethan Smith went 2-4 with a double for an RBI. Patrick Lind went 1-3 with a double for an RBI, and he had a walk, and Kellen Westphal went 1-4. Jake Rantz went 2-3 with a walk, and he scored a run, and James Green went 1-3; he was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run.

The Anglers' starting pitcher was Ethan Knutson; he threw eight innings, gave up ten hits, three runs, two walks, and recorded five strikeouts. Eric Fouquette went 2-4, Gabe Nathe and Nick Dinkel both went 1-4.

CLASS B

DISTRICT 4

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 5 CHISAGO LAKES BULLDOGS 4

The Springers outhit the Bulldogs ten to seven, including three doubles and a sacrifice fly. The Springers' starting pitcher was righty Zach Femrite; he threw 8 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, four runs, six walks, and he recorded three strikeouts. Nolan VanLoy threw 2/3 innings in relief; he gave up two hits and he recorded one strikeout.

The Springers' offense was led by Cal Heying, who went 1-4 with a double for two RBIs, and Brady Schafer had a sacrifice fly for an RBI. Drew VanLoy went 2-3 with a double, and Nolan VanLoy went 1-4. Joe Dempsey went 3-4 with a double, and he scored two runs, and Drew Bulson went 2-4, and he scored a run. Jace Griffin went 1-3, and he scored a run, and Ben Richter scored a run.

The Bulldogs' starting pitcher was Bailey Kasprowicz; he threw 7 1/3 innings. He gave up ten hits, five runs, and he recorded five strikeouts. Jacob Mickelson threw 2/3 of an inning; he retired two batters.

The Bulldogs' offense was led by Ty Escobedo, who went 3-5 for an RBI; Lucas Weinzetl went 1-3 for an RBI, and Brayden Anderson went 1-4 for an RBI. Alex Wilkay went 1-2 with two walks, and he scored a run. Beau Fandel had two walks and he scored a run, and Reed Marquardt had a walk.

CLASS C

REGION 6

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 7 DC SAINTS 3

The Rockies outhit the Saints eleven to eight, including two doubles and eight who collected hits. The Rockies starting pitcher was Cole Fuchs; he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, three runs, one walk, and he recorded eight strikeouts. Jake Brinker threw three innings in relief to close it out; he issued two walks.

The Rockies' offense was led by Tyler Geislinger; he went 2-4 with a double for two RBIs. Brady Linn went 1-4 with a double for two RBIs, and he scored a run. Sam Nistler went 2-4 for an RBI, and he scored a run, and Luke VanErp went 1-4 for an RBI, and he scored a run. Cole Fuchs went 1-2 with a walk, and he scored a run. Thad Lieser went 2-4 for an RBI; he had a stolen base, and he scored a run. Max Fredin and Jordan Neu both went 1-4, and both had a walk.

The Saints starting pitcher was Jordan Flick; he threw seven innings, gave up eleven hits, seven runs, one walk, and he recorded four strikeouts. Josiah Bullivant threw one inning; he recorded one strikeout.

The Saints' offense was led by Jake Hendrickson, who went 2-3 for two RBIs, and Steve Boger went 2-5. Nikolai Niemeyer went 1-4 for an RBI, and Ben Lundquist went 1-4 with a double and scored a run. Tyler Lenz went 1-3 with a walk and he scored a run, and Noah Halonen went 1-4 and he scored a run. Tyler Brunel and Gus Flick each had a walk.

CLASS C

REGION 8

RICHMOND ROYALS 3 SPRING HILL CHARGERS 2

The Royals and Chargers both collected eight hits; the Royals did collect one home run and five stolen bases. Their starting pitcher was Dalton Thelen; he threw nine innings to earn the win. He gave up eight singles, two runs, two walks, and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Royals' offense was led by Cole Schmitz, who went 1-3 with a home run for an RBI, and Grady Notch went 1-3 for an RBI. Jack Boos went 2-2 with two stolen bases, and Tyler Prom went 1-3 and scored a run. Kyle Budde went 1-4 with a stolen base, and Goose Hadley went 1-4. Dalton Thelen went 1-3, and Cooper Notch had two stolen bases, one walk, and he scored a run.

The Chargers' starting pitcher was Ben Welle. He threw eight innings; he gave up eight hits, three runs, three walks, and he recorded five strikeouts. The Chargers' offense was led by Eric Terres, who went 1-4 for an RBI and scored a run, and Reegan Nelson, who went 1-5 for an RBI. Ben Welle went 2-3, and Daniel Spanier was hit by a pitch. Ethan Meyer and Dylan Gertken both went 1-5, Eddie Terres scored a run, Jamie Terres and Owen Meyer both had a walk, and Austin Schoenberg was hit by a pitch.

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