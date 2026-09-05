DOVRE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a crash near Spicer on Friday afternoon. The collision happened a little before 5:00 p.m. on Highway 71.

The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV being driven by 39-year-old Ashlee Fader of Spicer was going north on Highway 71, and a car being driven by 55-year-old Steven Eckel of Omaha, Nebraska, was going west on Highway 23 and trying to cross the northbound lanes of Highway 71 when they crashed.

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Both Fader and Eckel were taken to CentraCare Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries.

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