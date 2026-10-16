ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- A nationally renowned expert on the federal economy will be speaking in St. Joseph.

Dr. Christina Romer will deliver the 2026 Clemens Lecture on Monday at 7:00 p.m. in the Gorecki Family Theater at the College of St. Benedict.

Romer served as chair of President Obama's Council of Economic Advisers from 2009 to 2010.

Her address at St. Ben's will be "The Federal Reserve Under Pressure: Extraordinary Challenges and Limited Options." Romer says the Federal Reserve is facing tough challenges: persistent inflation, a large and growing budget deficit, pressure from policymakers, and threats from AI.

In the Obama administration, she was one of four economic experts who met daily with the president to design and guide the Administration's response to the Great Recession.