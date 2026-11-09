COLLEGEVILLE (WJON News) -- A local high school has once again been named the best in the state. St. John's Prep (SJP) has been recognized as the best Catholic High School in Minnesota in Niche.com's 2027 Best School Rankings.

St. John's Prep Earns Top STEM Marks In Stearns County

SJP has also taken the top spot as the Best High School for STEM in Stearns County, and number five for STEM in the state. Niche annually ranks thousands of elementary, middle, and high schools across the country.

The rankings are based on survey data, information from the U.S. Department of Education, and reviews. St. John's Prep has held the title of Best Catholic High School since 2018.

LOOK: What are the most distinctive baby names in each state? Spokeo used data from the Social Security Administration to find the most unique baby names in every state across the country as of 2023. Gallery Credit: Stacker

You're Gonna Wish You Were There: A Photo Journey Through the Wonderful '70s Celebrities, life at home, and everything in between — the '70s, unfiltered and unforgettable. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz