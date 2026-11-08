St. Johns Prep Runner Wins Second Straight State Title
HAM LAKE (WJON News) -- A local runner is once again a Minnesota High School State Champion. Margaret Duffy of St. John's Prep brought home the gold in the Class A Girls' Cross-Country Championships on Saturday.
Another State Championship For Margaret Duffy
Duffy led the pack of 159 runners with a time of 17:25:2. She also won the title last year and has four additional state titles in track. St. John's Prep finished 5th as a team. St. Cloud Cathedral brought home some more hardware as well by taking third in Class A, with New London-Spicer in 6th. In Class AA girls, Rocori finished seventh and Becker eleventh.
Sauk Centre Paces Boys' Area Teams In State Cross Country
On the boys' side, Sauk Centre's Logan Wiehoff took third in Class A individual results with the team finishing in sixth. In boys' Class AA, Annandale finished eleventh, and Big Lake finished sixteenth to round out how area teams finished. The meet was held at the Majestic Oaks Golf Course in Ham Lake.
GIRLS' CLASS A - TEAM
Loyola-Cleveland-St. Clair-96
Barnesville-147
St. Cloud Cathedral-153
Goodhue-156
St. John's Prep-164
GIRLS' CLASS AA - TEAM
Northfield-55
Orono-87
Byron-120
GIRLS' CLASS AAA-TEAM
Blaine-65
Wayzata-97
Edina-119
Minnetonka-119
BOYS' CLASS A-TEAM
Cotter-Hope Lutheran-126
Sibley East-127
Redwood Valley-142
BOYS' CLASS AA-TEAM
Perham-70
Mankato East-99
St. Paul Como Park-143
BOYS' CLASS AAA-TEAM
Minneapolis-Washburn-127
Wayzata-128
Rosemount-130
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