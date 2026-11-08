HAM LAKE (WJON News) -- A local runner is once again a Minnesota High School State Champion. Margaret Duffy of St. John's Prep brought home the gold in the Class A Girls' Cross-Country Championships on Saturday.

Another State Championship For Margaret Duffy

Duffy led the pack of 159 runners with a time of 17:25:2. She also won the title last year and has four additional state titles in track. St. John's Prep finished 5th as a team. St. Cloud Cathedral brought home some more hardware as well by taking third in Class A, with New London-Spicer in 6th. In Class AA girls, Rocori finished seventh and Becker eleventh.

Sauk Centre Paces Boys' Area Teams In State Cross Country

On the boys' side, Sauk Centre's Logan Wiehoff took third in Class A individual results with the team finishing in sixth. In boys' Class AA, Annandale finished eleventh, and Big Lake finished sixteenth to round out how area teams finished. The meet was held at the Majestic Oaks Golf Course in Ham Lake.

GIRLS' CLASS A - TEAM

Loyola-Cleveland-St. Clair-96

Barnesville-147

St. Cloud Cathedral-153

Goodhue-156

St. John's Prep-164

GIRLS' CLASS AA - TEAM

Northfield-55

Orono-87

Byron-120

GIRLS' CLASS AAA-TEAM

Blaine-65

Wayzata-97

Edina-119

Minnetonka-119

BOYS' CLASS A-TEAM

Cotter-Hope Lutheran-126

Sibley East-127

Redwood Valley-142

BOYS' CLASS AA-TEAM

Perham-70

Mankato East-99

St. Paul Como Park-143

BOYS' CLASS AAA-TEAM

Minneapolis-Washburn-127

Wayzata-128

Rosemount-130

St. John's Prep St. John's Prep

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