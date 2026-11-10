FARGO, NORTH DAKOTA (WJON News) -- You can donate a quilt to a veteran this month.

The American Red Cross and Gate City Bank have extended their fifth annual Quilts for Veterans drive through the end of the month.

Donations are being accepted at Gate City Bank locations across North Dakota and Central Minnesota.

Donations should be new or made with new materials and never used, preferably measure about 60 by 80 inches, be sturdy enough for industrial washing and sterilization, and have no loose yarn or strings that could catch on medical equipment.

When the partnership began in 2022, organizers hoped to collect 150 quilts. More than 200 were donated. Hundreds more quilts have been donated since then.

The Red Cross and its partners distribute the quilts through VA hospitals, veterans' homes, and Stand Down events.