CROSBY (WJON News) -- Crow Wing County will hold an open house event ahead of a planned road construction project north of Crosby.

The county highway department has been working with the Minnesota Department of Transportation to develop an improvement plan for the intersection of County Road 11 and Highway 6 about four miles north of Crosby.

The county says after much consideration, a roundabout intersection was chosen to deal with a host of challenges in the area. The project will utilize all current safety standards, abide by the best environmental management practices, and work with utility companies to move service lines.

The project is scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2028.

The open house will be at Crosby City Hall on Wednesday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. There will be large layouts of the preliminary designs and county staff on hand to answer questions.

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