BRAINERD -- Authorities says a Brainerd woman who went missing earlier this week has been found dead.

Crow Wing County Sheriff Scott Goddard says the body of 34-year-old Jenna Bartylla was found Friday in a wooded area near where she was last seen by witnesses.

Bartylla's family reported her missing on Wednesday.

Sheriff Goddard says the case remains under investigation.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app