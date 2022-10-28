St. Paul Police Searching For Missing Woman

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - The St. Paul Police is asking for help locating a missing woman.

47-year-old Lou Vue was last seen Sunday, October 23rd, in the 1800 block of Randolph Avenue in St. Paul around 8:00 am. Her family reported her missing yesterday.

Vue was last seen wearing a blue and grey hooded sweatshirt, jeans, and carrying a grey Jansport backpack with pink flamingoes on it. Officials say she does not have any identification or a cell phone on her.

Anyone with information should call the St. Paul Police Department: 651-291-1111.