Waite Park Police Asking For Help Finding Missing Woman

WAITE PARK -- Waite Park police are asking for your help in finding a missing woman.

Thirty-five-year-old Melissa Andrle was last seen on June 5th.

Andrle was last seen wearing a short-sleeved shirt, with short jean shorts and blue and white loafer shoes. She's described as a white woman, about 5'2" tall, weighing 150 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Andrle also has the name "Robert" tattooed on the left side of her neck, and the name "Matthew" tattooed on her left arm.

Police say she used to live in northeast St. Cloud and St. Paul. Authorities say she may be with a friend known as Marcus.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Waite Park Police Department 320-251-6300 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301.