Waite Park Police Holding Home Alone Safety Classes

The Waite Park Police Department is holding two separate home alone safety classes for children ages 9-12. The first class is Thursday July 20th and the 2nd is Friday July 21st.

The class runs from 10 am -2:30 pm and is geared toward kids ages 9-12. Cost is $20 and includes lunch and first aid kit supplies. The classes will take place at Waite Park Community Park located at 151 13th Avenue North.

If you are interested in learning more or would like to sign up here a a link. Here is a link to the website. If you have questions call Alicia Mages at 320-251-7393.