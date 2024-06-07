Stolen Plant in Sartell; Stolen Vehicle in St. Cloud

The St. Cloud Police Department are reporting a stolen vehicle on the 1700 block of Oak Grove Road Southwest. The vehicle is a 2014 silver Dodge Journey with Minnesota license EAL 402. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crime Stoppers says there was previous damage to the front and rear of the vehicle.

Sartell Police are reporting a stolen potted plant on Crutchen Court South where a plant was taken off someone's front step. Mages says the suspect is a white male wearing a dark hoodie with a covering over their face.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

My conversation with Alicia Mages is below.