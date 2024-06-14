A Pair of Attempted Burglaries in St. Cloud

The St. Cloud Police Department are reporting an attempted burglary on the 600 block of Highway 10 South at 2:30 a.m. on Monday June 10. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crime Stoppers says someone attempted to enter a business after hours. After failing the suspect damaged a window with a brick.

St. Cloud Police are also reporting an attempted burglary on June 10 at 2 a.m. on the 1200 block of Highway 23. Mages says a person attempted to enter a business by damaging a window. She says the suspect appears to be a white male wearing a black sweatshirt and dark colored jeans.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

My conversation with Alicia Mages is below.