Theft From Vehicle in Sartell; Stolen Vehicle in Waite Park

The Sartell Police Department are reporting a theft from vehicle on Victory Loop. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crime Stoppers says a vehicle was entered and a wallet and Iphone was taken. The victim believes they locked the car doors but it appears they did not.

Waite Park Police are reporting a stolen vehicle on the 500 block of 7th Street South. The vehicle was a black Chevy Impala with Minnesota license JWL 463. Mages says there is damaged to the driver's side mirror, it is covered with white tape and there is damage to the driver's side rear door. Samsung Galaxy ear bubs were taken and a Tracer Lap Top computer.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

