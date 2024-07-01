A Pair of Stolen Vehicles and Burglaries in St. Cloud/Waite Park

The St. Cloud Police Department are reporting a stolen vehicle on the 800 block of 17th Avenue South where a 2012 black Kia Optima with heavy front passenger side damage from a previous accident, was taken. Alicia Mages from Tri County Crime Stoppers says the license number is LVN 899.

St. Cloud Police are reporting a couple of burglaries. One was on the 2600 block of 16th Street South where items were stolen from a vehicle parked inside a garage. The other took place on the 300 block of Wilson Avenue Northeast where a pink and black Razor Scooter worth $100 was taken from an open detached garage.

Waite Park Police are reporting a stolen vehicle on the 800 block of Willow View Lane. Mages says the vehicle is a 2009 Hyundai Tucson with Minnesota license NYW 449. She says the vehicle was left unlocked with the keys inside.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

My conversation with Alicia Mages is below.