Stolen U-Haul Truck and Theft from Vehicle in St. Cloud

The St. Cloud Police Department are reporting a theft from vehicle on the 2700 block of Clearwater Road. A license plate was taken off a Ford F250. The plate number is GSX 372.

St. Cloud Police are also reporting a stolen vehicle from the 2700 block of Clearwater Road where a 2019 Ford Econoline 100 U-Haul truck was taken. No license number given.

Get our free mobile app

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

My conversation with Alicia Mages is below.