Tools Stolen at a Construction Site in St. Cloud

The St. Cloud Police Department are reporting a burglary on the 1000 block of 44th Avenue North where a construction trailer was broken into. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crime Stoppers says a circular saw and generator were taken.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

My conversation with Alicia Mages is below.